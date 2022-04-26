Analyzing Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ – Get Rating) and Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Katy Industries and Azenta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Azenta 0 0 3 0 3.00

Azenta has a consensus target price of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.78%. Given Azenta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azenta is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Katy Industries and Azenta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Azenta $513.70 million 11.14 $110.75 million $1.72 44.40

Azenta has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Azenta shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Azenta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Katy Industries and Azenta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A Azenta 14.57% 8.87% 6.58%

Summary

Azenta beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katy Industries (Get Rating)

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting; and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data management, virtualization and visualization of sample collections. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

