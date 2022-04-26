Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CME Group (CME)

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $268.00 to $267.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $271.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $275.00.

4/5/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $262.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $269.00.

3/31/2022 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $268.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $258.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $267.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CME Group stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.56. 2,040,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,285. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,498,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $23,173,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,923,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

