Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Target Price at $507.40

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $507.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE:GWW traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $492.19. The stock had a trading volume of 426,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $529.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $488.28. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

