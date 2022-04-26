Analysts Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Target Price at $87.71

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Several brokerages have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $84.67. 825,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,400. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $86.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,987,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after buying an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after buying an additional 605,568 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after buying an additional 509,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after buying an additional 315,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.