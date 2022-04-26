Analysts Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Price Target at C$24.10

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.10.

SIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Savaria alerts:

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,185,375.

SIS stock traded down C$0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$16.00. 56,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 85.99. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$15.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$182.35 million. Analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.32%.

Savaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.