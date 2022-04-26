Analysts Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on OR. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. 872,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,307. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -116.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.