Analysts Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Target Price at €778.08

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “N/A” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €778.08 ($836.65).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. UBS Group set a €826.00 ($888.17) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($838.71) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a €815.00 ($876.34) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($860.22) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($903.23) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

EPA:MC traded down €24.00 ($25.81) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €615.60 ($661.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €635.79 and a 200-day moving average of €675.72. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($280.16).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

