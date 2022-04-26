Analysts Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Target Price at €43.17

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.17 ($46.42).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($52.04) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($21.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

