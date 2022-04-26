Analysts Set Expectations for Banc of California, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banc of California in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banc of California’s FY2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BANC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of BANC opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Banc of California by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Banc of California by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Banc of California by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

