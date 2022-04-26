Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $57.90

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

EPR stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 515,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.34%.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

