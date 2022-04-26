Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to Announce -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) to report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 288,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,585. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 91,630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 483,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 55,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.