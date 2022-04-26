Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.48. Mr. Cooper Group reported earnings of $2.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. 698,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,992 over the last 90 days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.