Analysts Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) to report $218.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.00 million and the highest is $223.15 million. Criteo reported sales of $213.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $979.63 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRTO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 405,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. Criteo has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.65.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 26.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $287,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $596,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Criteo by 1.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 164,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.