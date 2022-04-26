Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $257.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) to post sales of $257.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.50 million and the highest is $278.97 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $182.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of CHH traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 167,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,745. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979 over the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 591,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,801,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.