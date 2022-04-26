Analysts Expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.23 Million

Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $179.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.70 million to $182.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $160.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $730.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $720.50 million to $737.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $814.57 million, with estimates ranging from $779.70 million to $866.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CATY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.24. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

