Analysts Anticipate Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.44 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will post sales of $190.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $192.14 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $137.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $724.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.98 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

WOLF stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.76. 8,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.03. Wolfspeed has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

