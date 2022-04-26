Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 449,376 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 200,581 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLYM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,170. The company has a market cap of $924.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.62%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

