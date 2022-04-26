Analysts Anticipate Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) to Post -$0.88 EPS

Brokerages expect Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.74). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of DYN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,782. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

