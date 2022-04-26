Analysts Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $16.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.07 billion to $18.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. BorgWarner has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 39.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 139.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

