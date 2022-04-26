Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.49

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.49 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amplifon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

