Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $83.78 Average PT from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $70.71. 2,351,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,654,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 20,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.