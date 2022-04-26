AmonD (AMON) Trading 11.5% Higher This Week

AmonD (AMON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $1,221.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.35 or 0.07382327 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00046372 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,430,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

