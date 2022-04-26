Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.43 EPS.

AMP stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.96. 819,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.91.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

