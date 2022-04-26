Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.76 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amcor by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMCR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.65. 8,103,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

