Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.18 Million

Brokerages expect Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) to report $20.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altus Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.75 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full year sales of $106.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.88 million to $107.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $175.13 million, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $183.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altus Power.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMPS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,711,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,225,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,847,000. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMPS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. 252,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,541. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Power (AMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.