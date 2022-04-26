Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Allegion updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to 5.55-5.75 EPS.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.78. 9,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,939. Allegion has a 52-week low of $105.06 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 441,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allegion by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 226,116 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

