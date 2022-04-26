Akropolis Market Capitalization Hits $50.07 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $50.07 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,878,577,183 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars.

