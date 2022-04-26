Aeron (ARNX) Price Tops $0.0151

Aeron (ARNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Aeron has traded up 3,616% against the dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $302,826.66 and $32,945.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00032960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00103551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

