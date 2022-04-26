AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) to post $481.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $513.50 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $376.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.30 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

ASIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 209,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.79. AdvanSix has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $57.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $13,241,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,085,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in AdvanSix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 155,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 36.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after buying an additional 118,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

