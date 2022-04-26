Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lifted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,855 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.6% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $521,362,000 after acquiring an additional 324,649 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,234.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,724 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $13.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $400.93. 27,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.35 and a 200 day moving average of $538.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.67 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

