Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) will post $1.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $7.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $8.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $199,397.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,674 shares of company stock worth $2,699,797 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 286,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,761. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $862.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

