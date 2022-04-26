abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLFPF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 230 ($2.93) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.45) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of SLFPF stock remained flat at $$2.58 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. abrdn has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.90.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

