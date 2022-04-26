Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Aaron’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

AAN traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. 3,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,209. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $622.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

