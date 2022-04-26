Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-$2.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Aaron’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.650-$2.900 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:AAN traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $20.09. 3,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.94. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,884,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aaron’s by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,048,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

