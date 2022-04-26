$74.88 Million in Sales Expected for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to post sales of $74.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $75.01 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $372.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $388.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $557.72 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $624.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on S shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $182,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,688,839 shares of company stock valued at $60,433,371. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 14.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 262.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 94,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 68,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. 3,684,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,279. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $29.30 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

