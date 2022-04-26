$4.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full year sales of $15.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $15.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dominion Energy.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,843. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

