3,910 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.83. 29,595,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,091,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

