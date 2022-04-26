$363.00 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $363.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

HLMN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $10,294,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 3,280,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,393 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after acquiring an additional 297,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

