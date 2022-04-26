$27.90 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to post $27.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.30 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $108.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Superconductor stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

