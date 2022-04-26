23,000 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,925,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,258,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,204,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,704,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

