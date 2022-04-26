$2.54 EPS Expected for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the lowest is $2.42. American Tower posted earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $10.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $11.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,808. American Tower has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.51 and a 200 day moving average of $258.61. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

