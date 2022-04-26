18,461 Shares in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Bought by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Rpo LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 213,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of CPTK opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

