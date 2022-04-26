12,441 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the period.
SHY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,772,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.76 and a 1-year high of $86.34.
