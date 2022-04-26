104,085 Shares in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.
Shares of KCCA opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.52.
