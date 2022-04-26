$1.88 EPS Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) to post $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day moving average is $163.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.