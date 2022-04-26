$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. KeyCorp posted sales of $1.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $7.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.19.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $181,634,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

