$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Atmos Energy posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

ATO traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.70. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

