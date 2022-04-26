$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) will announce $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $6.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.30.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.65. 1,106,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,425. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

