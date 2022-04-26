$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) to announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Clean Harbors posted sales of $808.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 303,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,070. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.65. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

