$0.96 EPS Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.98. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

ENSG stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 358,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,540. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

